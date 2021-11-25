Array showing wrong count

Hello
I’m working on a registration form and with it a div to display error messages.
looking just at the first two field (email and first name), if the field is empty it throws a error message. if one of the field is empty the array instead of just holding the one error message it has a empty value which throwing my script.
I tired couple of ways to iterate through the code but i cant seem to get past that empty value in the array.
this runs a function and updates the errUserInput array.
errUserInput.push(isValidEmail) + "<br/>";
errUserInput.push(isValidFirstName) + "<br/>";
this iterates through the errUserInput array and adds to the div tag to for dispaly.
if(errUserInput.length != 0) {
for(let i=0; i < errUserInput.length; i++) {
if(typeof errUserInput[i] != null) {
document.getElementById("errorStatus").innerHTML += errUserInput[i] + "<br/>";
}
}
document.getElementById("errorStatus").style.display = "block";
} else {
document.getElementById("errorStatus").style.display = "none";
}
Instead of copy/pasting email and first name validation scripts i copy/pasted the first name validation field to make a quick reference.
// validate user input first name
function validateFirstName(fName) {
let isFirstName;
const matchFirstName = /^.[a-zA-Z]{1,50}$/g;
if(fName !== '') {
if(!fName.match(matchFirstName)) {
isFirstName = false;
}
} else {
isFirstName = false;
}
if(isFirstName == false) {
return "First name failed";
}
} //END validate first name