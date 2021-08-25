Array showing wrong count

Hello

I’m working on a registration form and with it a div to display error messages.

looking just at the first two field (email and first name), if the field is empty it throws a error message. if one of the field is empty the array instead of just holding the one error message it has a empty value which throwing my script.

I tired couple of ways to iterate through the code but i cant seem to get past that empty value in the array.

this runs a function and updates the errUserInput array.

errUserInput.push(isValidEmail) + "<br/>"; errUserInput.push(isValidFirstName) + "<br/>";

this iterates through the errUserInput array and adds to the div tag to for dispaly.

if(errUserInput.length != 0) { for(let i=0; i < errUserInput.length; i++) { if(typeof errUserInput[i] != null) { document.getElementById("errorStatus").innerHTML += errUserInput[i] + "<br/>"; } } document.getElementById("errorStatus").style.display = "block"; } else { document.getElementById("errorStatus").style.display = "none"; }

Instead of copy/pasting email and first name validation scripts i copy/pasted the first name validation field to make a quick reference.