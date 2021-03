Array program of Php embedded in HTML tags giving wrong output

Hi,

I am trying to execute the following HTML program containing Php code. The code is:

<html> <body> <?php /* First method to create array. */ $numbers = array( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5); foreach( $numbers as $value ) { echo "Value is $value <br />"; } /* Second method to create array. */ $numbers[0] = "one"; $numbers[1] = "two"; $numbers[2] = "three"; $numbers[3] = "four"; $numbers[4] = "five"; foreach( $numbers as $value ) { echo "Value is $value <br />"; } ?> </body> </html>

I am getting the following output:

"; } /* Second method to create array. */ $numbers[0] = “one”; $numbers[1] = “two”; $numbers[2] = “three”; $numbers[3] = “four”; $numbers[4] = “five”; foreach( $numbers as $value ) { echo "Value is $value "; } ?>

Somebody please guide me how to solve this problem.

Zulfi.