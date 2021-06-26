Array help [0], somehow take [0] data and merge with correct area

The line where you have $this->responses['topics'][] = $responses; is where you are getting the zero index. See the empty second of square brackets? That is pushing it onto the end of your topics, but it is going to assign the key… which is numeric starting at zero.

Since $responses is going to be an array, you have a few choices. You can use array_merge like $this->responses['topics'] = array_merge($this->responses['topics'], $responses);

Here we are saying “Take the responses array (which came from the JSON) and merge it with the topics array in $this->responses”. Now of course this means that if the same key is found twice, there might be some overwriting.

Second option is to simply add the arrays together… $this->responses['topics'] = $this->responses['topics'] + $responses;

Another option is a bit more of a long way, but loop through your $responses variable from JSON and add each to $this->responses[‘topics’] using the key and value…

foreach ($responses as $key => $value) { $this->responses['topics'][$key] = $value; }

I probably would go with one of the first two if it were me.