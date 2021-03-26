Array help [0], somehow take [0] data and merge with correct area

Hi

I’m sure an extremely easy solution however I can’t figure it out.

I’m experimenting with data and merging json data into a dictionary. I’m trying to push this new data decoded from json to array however it gives it in a [0] key and I’m unsure how to get it out of the [0] and just part of the array tree where the already coded topics live.

My expected outcome was:

image
image883×340 13.9 KB

Thanks

Json File:

{
  "weather":{
    "sunny":"its sunny",
    "stormy":"its stormy",
    "rainy":"its raining"
  },
  "test":{
    "dog":"a dog?",
    "cat":"a cat?",
    "fish":"a fish?"
  }
}

Class:

<?php

declare(strict_types=1);

namespace BlueInTheStars;

class BotTest
{

    private array $responses = [
        'universal' => [
            'hi' => 'Hi there :)',
            'bye' => 'Thanks for getting in touch',
            'unsure' => 'I\'m unsure, please try rewording',
        ],

        'topics' => [
            'medical' => [
                'headache' => 'Make sure you drink plenty of water.. for more info visit nhs.uk',
                'broken arm' => 'Please dial 999. An ambulance will be on the way',
                'covid' => 'You might have covid, please order a test and stay home. visit nhs.uk for more info',
            ],
            'another-topic' => [
                'idk' => 'another topic',
                'idk1' => 'dfgdgdg',
            ],
            //add more topics as needed
        ]
    ];

    public function __construct($json = null)
    {
        if(i$json !== null) { // is_null()
            $responses = json_decode($json, true); // add try/catch

            $this->responses['topics'][] = $responses;
            //$this->responses['topics'][$responses];
        }

    }

    public function getTopics()
    {
        return $this->responses['topics'];
    }

Output:
print_r($bot->getTopics());

image
image883×340 13.4 KB