Array help [0], somehow take [0] data and merge with correct area

Hi

I’m sure an extremely easy solution however I can’t figure it out.

I’m experimenting with data and merging json data into a dictionary. I’m trying to push this new data decoded from json to array however it gives it in a [0] key and I’m unsure how to get it out of the [0] and just part of the array tree where the already coded topics live.

My expected outcome was:



Thanks

Json File:

{ "weather":{ "sunny":"its sunny", "stormy":"its stormy", "rainy":"its raining" }, "test":{ "dog":"a dog?", "cat":"a cat?", "fish":"a fish?" } }

Class:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); namespace BlueInTheStars; class BotTest { private array $responses = [ 'universal' => [ 'hi' => 'Hi there :)', 'bye' => 'Thanks for getting in touch', 'unsure' => 'I\'m unsure, please try rewording', ], 'topics' => [ 'medical' => [ 'headache' => 'Make sure you drink plenty of water.. for more info visit nhs.uk', 'broken arm' => 'Please dial 999. An ambulance will be on the way', 'covid' => 'You might have covid, please order a test and stay home. visit nhs.uk for more info', ], 'another-topic' => [ 'idk' => 'another topic', 'idk1' => 'dfgdgdg', ], //add more topics as needed ] ]; public function __construct($json = null) { if(i$json !== null) { // is_null() $responses = json_decode($json, true); // add try/catch $this->responses['topics'][] = $responses; //$this->responses['topics'][$responses]; } } public function getTopics() { return $this->responses['topics']; }