Hello, I have an operation that returns an arr/obj in this format:

[{"name":"HOSTING - Basic","isDiscount":false,"currency":"EUR","quantity":1,"price":40,"isTaxIncluded":true},{"name":"HOSTING - Premium","isDiscount":false,"currency":"EUR","quantity":1,"price":55,"isTaxIncluded":true}]

Which is perfect but I have to send a JSON POST call with this arr value and is throwing me errors.

How I can convert that to a string? I have tried with JSON.stringify but nothing.

Thanks.