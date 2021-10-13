Arguments of array_walk_recursive(...)

Hi,

I can’t understand how many arguments we can pass to array_walk_recursive(…) function.

The manual at:

manual entry for array_walk_recursive shows:

array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’);

which has 2 arguments, whereas:

the program at: array_walk_recursive_link_in the sitepoint

shows 3 arguments:

array_walk_recursive($Color, ‘array_change_value_case’, CASE_LOWER);

The manual also provides one example like:

array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’, ’ … Bio’);

What does the … mean ?

Zulfi.