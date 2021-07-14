Arguments of array_walk_recursive(...)

Hi,
I can’t understand how many arguments we can pass to array_walk_recursive(…) function.
The manual at:
manual entry for array_walk_recursive shows:
array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’);
which has 2 arguments, whereas:
the program at: array_walk_recursive_link_in the sitepoint
shows 3 arguments:
array_walk_recursive($Color, ‘array_change_value_case’, CASE_LOWER);
The manual also provides one example like:
array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’, ’ … Bio’);
What does the … mean ?
Zulfi.