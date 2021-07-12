Arguments of array_walk_recursive(...)

PHP
#1

Hi,
I can’t understand how many arguments we can pass to array_walk_recursive(…) function.
The manual at:
manual entry for array_walk_recursive shows:
array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’);
which has 2 arguments, whereas:
the program at: array_walk_recursive_link_in the sitepoint
shows 3 arguments:
array_walk_recursive($Color, ‘array_change_value_case’, CASE_LOWER);

The manual also provides one example like:
array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’, ’ … Bio’);

What does the … mean ?

Zulfi.

#2

The following is the prototype definition of the function call -

array_walk_recursive(array|object &$array, callable $callback, mixed $arg = null): bool

There are three input parameters -

  1. The input array or object to operate on.
  2. The user defined call-back function that will be applied to each element of data.
  3. An optional (default value of null) user argument that will be passed through to the call-back function as its 3rd input parameter. This allows you to supply a call-time parameter through to the call-back function, without breaking program scope.

That’s just a literal string value with an obvious and distinguishable appearance, so that you can tell in the output what it contributed to the result - generates
“a beinhaltet Apfel … Bio