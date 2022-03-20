Argument isn't passing

class bulborb{
constructor(name,habitat,color){
this.habitat = habitat
this.color = color
this.name = name
}
bulborbscream(){
console.log(this.name,"Raaaaache")
}
changecolor(Changecolor){
this.color = Changecolor
}
}
Redbulborb.changecolor("Pink")
class redbulborb extends bulborb{
constructor(name,habitat, color){
super(name,habitat,color)
}
bulborb(){
super.bulborbscream()
}
}
class whitebulborb extends bulborb{
constructor(name, habitat, color){
super(name, habitat, color)
}
bulborb(){
super.bulborbscream();
}
}
let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red")
let Whitebulborb = new whitebulborb("Whitebulborb","Cave", "white")
Redbulborb.bulborbscream();
Whitebulborb.bulborbscream();
When I was tryna switch the Redbulborb’s color to “Pink”, the console says:class.js:472 Uncaught ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘Redbulborb’ before initialization
at class.js:472:1
I double checked my syntax and still doesn’t work.