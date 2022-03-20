Argument isn't passing

class bulborb{ constructor(name,habitat,color){ this.habitat = habitat this.color = color this.name = name } bulborbscream(){ console.log(this.name,"Raaaaache") } changecolor(Changecolor){ this.color = Changecolor } } Redbulborb.changecolor("Pink") class redbulborb extends bulborb{ constructor(name,habitat, color){ super(name,habitat,color) } bulborb(){ super.bulborbscream() } } class whitebulborb extends bulborb{ constructor(name, habitat, color){ super(name, habitat, color) } bulborb(){ super.bulborbscream(); } } let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red") let Whitebulborb = new whitebulborb("Whitebulborb","Cave", "white") Redbulborb.bulborbscream(); Whitebulborb.bulborbscream();

When I was tryna switch the Redbulborb’s color to “Pink”, the console says:class.js:472 Uncaught ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘Redbulborb’ before initialization

at class.js:472:1

I double checked my syntax and still doesn’t work.