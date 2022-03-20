Argument isn't passing

JavaScript
class bulborb{

      constructor(name,habitat,color){
          this.habitat = habitat
          this.color = color
          this.name = name
          

      }

      bulborbscream(){
          console.log(this.name,"Raaaaache")
      }

     changecolor(Changecolor){
          this.color = Changecolor

      }



} 

Redbulborb.changecolor("Pink")

class redbulborb extends bulborb{

    constructor(name,habitat, color){
        super(name,habitat,color)

    }

    bulborb(){
        super.bulborbscream()
    }




}

class whitebulborb extends bulborb{

    constructor(name, habitat, color){

        super(name, habitat, color)  
    }

bulborb(){
    super.bulborbscream();
}

}




let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red")
let Whitebulborb = new whitebulborb("Whitebulborb","Cave", "white")




Redbulborb.bulborbscream();
Whitebulborb.bulborbscream();

When I was tryna switch the Redbulborb’s color to “Pink”, the console says:class.js:472 Uncaught ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘Redbulborb’ before initialization
at class.js:472:1

I double checked my syntax and still doesn’t work.

The problem is that this:

let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red")

has to come before this:

Redbulborb.bulborbscream();

This is basically the same issue as here: Why can't we use function variables

It had been like that, and it still doesn’t work

What are you expecting to happen?

This works as expected.

class bulborb {
  constructor(name, habitat, color) {
    this.habitat = habitat;
    this.color = color;
    this.name = name;
  }

  bulborbscream() {
    console.log(this.name, 'Raaaaache');
  }

  changecolor(Changecolor) {
    this.color = Changecolor;
  }
}


class redbulborb extends bulborb {
  constructor(name, habitat, color) {
    super(name, habitat, color);
  }

  bulborb() {
    super.bulborbscream();
  }
}

let Redbulborb = new redbulborb('RedBulborb', 'Surface', 'Red');

console.log(Redbulborb);
Redbulborb.changecolor('Pink');
console.log(Redbulborb);

Outputs:

Object { habitat: "Surface", color: "Red", name: "RedBulborb" }
Object { habitat: "Surface", color: "Pink", name: "RedBulborb" }

As an aside, I would really recommend that you start following some of the conventions that have been pointed out to you in your other threads. I’m not going to keep repeating the same advice, but if you are interested I could summarize a couple of things you could improve here.

It works now. I forgot that my computer went to sleep, so it froze my website. so it has been working. gg

I would like you to do that.

Sure :slight_smile:

This will give you:

class Monster {
  constructor(name, habitat, color) {
    this.habitat = habitat;
    this.color = color;
    this.name = name;
  }

  scream() {
    console.log(`${this.name} goes Raaaaache!!!`);
  }

  changeColor(newColor) {
    this.color = newColor;
  }
}


const redMonster = new Monster('RedBulborb', 'surface', 'red');

redMonster.scream();
redMonster.changeColor('pink');

etc…

