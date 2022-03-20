Argument isn't passing

JavaScript
#1 
class bulborb{

      constructor(name,habitat,color){
          this.habitat = habitat
          this.color = color
          this.name = name
          

      }

      bulborbscream(){
          console.log(this.name,"Raaaaache")
      }

     changecolor(Changecolor){
          this.color = Changecolor

      }



} 

Redbulborb.changecolor("Pink")

class redbulborb extends bulborb{

    constructor(name,habitat, color){
        super(name,habitat,color)

    }

    bulborb(){
        super.bulborbscream()
    }




}

class whitebulborb extends bulborb{

    constructor(name, habitat, color){

        super(name, habitat, color)  
    }

bulborb(){
    super.bulborbscream();
}

}




let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red")
let Whitebulborb = new whitebulborb("Whitebulborb","Cave", "white")




Redbulborb.bulborbscream();
Whitebulborb.bulborbscream();

When I was tryna switch the Redbulborb’s color to “Pink”, the console says:class.js:472 Uncaught ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘Redbulborb’ before initialization
at class.js:472:1

I double checked my syntax and still doesn’t work.

#2

The problem is that this:

let Redbulborb = new redbulborb("RedBulborb","Surface", "Red")

has to come before this:

Redbulborb.bulborbscream();

This is basically the same issue as here: Why can't we use function variables

#3

It had been like that, and it still doesn’t work