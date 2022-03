^ what windbeneathmywings said.

But there’s also quite a lot that could be improved in the code.

For example, the class name should have a capital and be in the singular.

Your constructor looks like this:

constructor(color, model){

But you are calling it like this (arguments are in the wrong order):

let car1 = new vehicals("Corvette", "blue")

And it would be better to make the changeColor function a method on the class:

class Vehicle { constructor(model, color) { this.model = model; this.color = color; } changeColor(newColor) { this.color = newColor; } } const car1 = new Vehicle('Corvette', 'blue'); console.log(car1.color); car1.changeColor('pink'); console.log(car1.color);