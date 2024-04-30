Are You Looking For Penetration Tester For Your Website?
hello, My name is Sayed Emon. I am an experienced cyber security expert and penetration tester.
I will perform pentest for you!
I have much more experience in this field.
I will perform a comprehensive penetration test on the security of your website and will deliver a professional report.
OWASP Top Vulnerabilities:
SQL injection
XSS
CSRF
Clickjacking
SSRF
Command Injection
RCE
I will follow all the OWSP vulnerabilities and perform pentest!
Feel free to knock me.
Marketplace link