Are there any caveats to populating an accordion via a database?

sigh… Ok let me explain guys. Your cheatsheets.js is adding event listeners. It does this by selecting the accordion elements and then looping through them to attach a listener to each one.

Since your taffyDB-general.js script is taking some time, the code in cheatsheets.js is executing BEFORE the code in taffyDB-general is finished adding the top accordion. So it never gets a click event.

Don’t believe me? Wrap your for loop in a setTimeout function with a delay.

setTimeout(function() { for (i = 0; i < acc.length; i++) { acc[i].addEventListener("click", function() { this.classList.toggle("active"); var panel = this.nextElementSibling; if (panel.style.maxHeight) { panel.style.maxHeight = null; } else { panel.style.maxHeight = panel.scrollHeight + "px"; } }); } }, 1000);

Here we are saying, go through the loop after waiting a second (aka 1000 milliseconds). This gives the code in taffyDB-general.js to finish populating the top accordion node. At which time it can then attach event listeners to ALL the elements.

I was hoping just moving the script would suffice, but it appears that taffyDB-general may take more time than that. So either you can leave this setTimeout in place, or make sure that the code in taffyDB is finished before looping through the elements to add listeners.

But hey, if you got it working by moving some random code around, all the power to you. I thought I would explain what is really going on here.

Good luck to you.