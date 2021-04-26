Are the javascript tags located correctly?

Much thanks, that was very helpful. Should I start another posting to ask about this related question?
At that same link, you can see a blue design :
https://codepen.io/alticreation/pen/ZYdopE?editors=1111
I’ve tried to eliminate the blue design and keep the text, but haven’t figured it out. Here’s the js code:
window.onload = play();
document.getElementById('tryAgain').addEventListener('click', () => { play() })
function play() {
var blue = '#2980b9';
var l = Snap('#logo');
var p = l.select('path');
l.clear();
l.append(p);
p.attr({
fill: blue,
stroke: '#0066CC',
});
setTimeout( function() {
// modify this one line below, and see the result !
var logoTitle = 'alticreation';
var logoRandom = '';
var logoTitleContainer = l.text(0, '98%', '');
var possible = "-+*/|}{[]~\\\":;?/.><=+-_)(*&^%$#@!)}";
logoTitleContainer.attr({
fontSize: 280,
fontFamily: 'Dosis',
fontWeight: '600'
});
function generateRandomTitle(i, logoRandom) {
setTimeout( function() {
logoTitleContainer.attr({ text: logoRandom });
}, i*70 );
}
for( var i=0; i < logoTitle.length+1; i++ ) {
logoRandom = logoTitle.substr(0, i);
for( var j=i; j < logoTitle.length; j++ ) {
logoRandom += possible.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() * possible.length));
}
generateRandomTitle(i, logoRandom);
logoRandom = '';
}
}, 500 );
}
Any help with removing the blue design, and keeping the rest, is appreciated.