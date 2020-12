Yes, most servers are also connected using ethernet. For most purposes CAT 5e suffices, which can carry up to 1Gb/s (or 125MB/s). Anything above that you need serious hardware to keep up with those speeds.

Fiber optics is more used for long distance (i.e. from you ISP to the area you live in, where it’s split off) or for routers.

wahabtawab400: wahabtawab400: I read in an article that CAT-8 are the best cables. What do you guys think?

Sure, but if your hardware can’t keep up with those speeds having the cable is pointless.