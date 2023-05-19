Are external fonts pointless (in many cases)?

I’ve been musing on this for a while and am coming to the conclusion that loading additional fonts, in many cases, is pointless.
In my particular case we use Roboto, as that is specified in our brand guidelines. But this seems pretty redundant to me when Arial is so similar that I doubt many people would notice any difference what so ever.
you can see the 2 fonts side by side on my test
The are of course very minor differences but would any general user either notice or care? All it seems we are doing by using Roboto is adding in additional file downloads and therefore increasing load times.
Of course if we were using a fancier font I could see the point but it’s such a basic font I can’t see the point.
Anyone else share this view? or have any thoughts that I should be aware of in my thinking?
Arial - designed for Monotype, distributed by Microsoft and Apple since the early 90s.
Roboto - designed for Google, distributed as a system font for Android.
I cant imagine why those two things might exist independently of one another, or why anyone would ever need to have a (legally) distinct font from another (highly litigious) organization’s when distributing a new product in the same field…
ah yes, I’ve updated the codepen and allowed the 2 paragraphes to run into each other. The end of Roboto para has ‘Roboto’. For me I don’t think I would even notice the change (I’m pretty sure it is rendering the correct fonts).
Removing all of the differences you created in the CSS, yes, they’re functionally the same. The Arial’s a bit weightier, for whatever reason, but its a very minor difference that you only notice by doing a direct comparison like this.
One advantage of the Google font is that you have more options. You’re loading various different font weights, for example, so you can display your text at font-weight: 300 or 500 with Roboto, but doing the same with Arial won’t have any effect.
Roboto also has specifically designed italic versions, which might be nicer than the browser-rendered ones for Arial. (Again, I haven’t checked if Arial has its own.)
You may also have various characters available with Roboto that you don’t with Arial (I haven’t checked).
To get a better idea of the comparison, I’d want to see all the options for both fonts displayed before deciding that there’s no advantage using the online font.