Are external fonts pointless (in many cases)?

Hi,

I’ve been musing on this for a while and am coming to the conclusion that loading additional fonts, in many cases, is pointless.

In my particular case we use Roboto, as that is specified in our brand guidelines. But this seems pretty redundant to me when Arial is so similar that I doubt many people would notice any difference what so ever.

you can see the 2 fonts side by side on my test



The are of course very minor differences but would any general user either notice or care? All it seems we are doing by using Roboto is adding in additional file downloads and therefore increasing load times.

Of course if we were using a fancier font I could see the point but it’s such a basic font I can’t see the point.

Anyone else share this view? or have any thoughts that I should be aware of in my thinking?