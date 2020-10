I would like to maintain my SitePoint Dashboard to include only those items that I want to explore further. I found a topic from 2016 that hinted at some enhancements to the site " Delete a course from SitePoint Premium dashboard "

I received and email to my inquiry that stated simply do the opposite that caused the item to appear on my dashboard in the first place. I’m new to SitePoint, I would like to leverage all it has to offer.