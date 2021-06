Hello!

I am trying to make a simple paragraph text which is in Arabic language, to be displayed with the right order.

I have used direction:RTL but this does not shift the letters, so the last one be the first one etc.

Is there any css way to make this, or there should be manual typing?

I mean I have this text: םיגתומ

but when I paste it in html I want to be displayed as this one.

Any ideas?