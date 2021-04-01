April 2021 Photo Challenge - Bridges and Tunnels

It’s been a while since our last photo challenge, so I thought I’d put that right. smile

The theme for this month is “Bridges and Tunnels”. Photos can be of any bridge or tunnel, large or small, from any angle, including the view from a bridge.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

This is the Clyde Arc in Glasgow, better known in the city and beyond as “the squinty bridge”, because it crosses the river at an angle.

The picture is taken from Bell’s Bridge, which is a pedestrian bridge. The Kingston Bridge can be seen in the distance.

This is in the Elan Valley, near Rhyader in mid Wales.

I guess this classes as a tunnel. The Forbidden Corner in the Yorkshire Dales.

