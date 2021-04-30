April 2021 Photo Challenge - Bridges and Tunnels

Off Topic:

Rubble: Rubble: I have thought about doing a photo trip to Glasgow @TechnoBear are there some interesting ( industrial ) photo locations?

I’d say so, yes. There is a lot of Victorian architecture around, although I’m not sure how much would be classed as industrial. There are also a lot of modern developments, as you can see in the picture of Clydeside.

Glasgow is much cheaper to stay in than Edinburgh, not nearly as overrun with tourists and tartan kitsch, and (IMHO) a friendlier city. You can easily make a day trip to Edinburgh from there, if you fancy it. There is a very frequent bus service which isn’t expensive, and is even cheaper if you book a couple of days in advance. There’s also a train service, but it’s expensive.