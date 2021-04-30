April 2021 Photo Challenge - Bridges and Tunnels

@Rubble I do believe your “Somewhere under Paris” is the Cité station under Île de la Cité; the station you would embark or disembark for visiting places such as Notre Dame.
Sadly what is left of it. Still can’t believe that happened.
Off Topic:
I’d say so, yes. There is a lot of Victorian architecture around, although I’m not sure how much would be classed as industrial. There are also a lot of modern developments, as you can see in the picture of Clydeside.
Glasgow is much cheaper to stay in than Edinburgh, not nearly as overrun with tourists and tartan kitsch, and (IMHO) a friendlier city. You can easily make a day trip to Edinburgh from there, if you fancy it. There is a very frequent bus service which isn’t expensive, and is even cheaper if you book a couple of days in advance. There’s also a train service, but it’s expensive.
Looks like you are correct @m_hutley and there are some photos on that page from the same spot.
This rather underwhelming bridge on the Ness Islands Railway becomes more impressive when you realise it was originally built around 1837 as a footbridge to the islands.
Ooh. I’ve got some of these. Will have to dig through my archives of photos…
Found this one real quick. This is an old abandoned turnpike tunnel that is not a popular hiking path. Get’s REAL creepy in the middle where you can’t see light on either end.
This one is a walking bridge at a state park in NY
This one is a civil war era bridge (can’t recall the location of the top of my head - somewhere down in Maryland I think)
Your bridge here is the Burnside Bridge over Antietam Creek,in the Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg Maryland.
[off-topic]
Perhaps we could have a “Name that bridge” topic!
[/off-topic]
Yup. That was it - we visited that battlefield last summer. Just couldn’t recall the name at the time…
This is one of my favourite bridges: the Kessock Bridge, connecting Inverness with the Black Isle.
Part of the view from that bridge:
Just found an old picture that I took exiting the Bangkok Underground Railway. The people sitting on the stairs are waiting for the torrential rain to stop
Does this count as a bridge? This is one of the gangways used by the Apollo 11 astronauts, and is currently part of the Kennedy Space Center exhibits
Also technically a bridge?..
All of the coolness without any of the vertigo of it being 350 feet in the air usually!
OK - I’m going to finish with my all-time favourite bridge, although I lack the ability to walk on water, required to get a really good angle. This is the Forth Rail Bridge, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.
From North Queensferry, looking south towards - South Queensferry!
From below (there’s an aquarium under the bridge at North Queensferry):
From North Queensferry station:
Last minute entry.
A regional landmark here, the Humber Bridge. Formerly the longest single span suspension bridge (until they made one bigger in Japan) at over a mile between the piers.
From the South Bank.
From the South West.
I don’t have a lot of tunnel ones. But this is a disused one form the old rail line that used to run up the Yorkshire coast at Ravenscar.
You may just see, it is bricked up, apart from a door, which is unlocked…
Looking out.
From the Door.
Looking in, very dark.
Near the opposite end, to the south, is the Ravenscar station that never was. The platforms are still there, but it was never used. I don’t recall the story, but I expect the line was closed before it was finished.
Further south, at Whitby, the same defunct line crosses the River Esk on this viaduct.
North up the line, the most Northerly tip of North Yorkshire, at Staithes, You can see the landing of the now removed rail bridge over Staithes Beck.
I don’t walk on water, but I have been to Queensferry.
That was before they built the new road bridge.
Wow!
The closest bridge I have is a pole fallen over a draining ditch that rats and rodents use.
