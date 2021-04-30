April 2021 Photo Challenge - Bridges and Tunnels

Last minute entry.
A regional landmark here, the Humber Bridge. Formerly the longest single span suspension bridge (until they made one bigger in Japan) at over a mile between the piers.
From the South Bank.
From the South West.
I don’t have a lot of tunnel ones. But this is a disused one form the old rail line that used to run up the Yorkshire coast at Ravenscar.
You may just see, it is bricked up, apart from a door, which is unlocked…
Looking out.
From the Door.
Looking in, very dark.
Near the opposite end, to the south, is the Ravenscar station that never was. The platforms are still there, but it was never used. I don’t recall the story, but I expect the line was closed before it was finished.
Further south, at Whitby, the same defunct line crosses the River Esk on this viaduct.
North up the line, the most Northerly tip of North Yorkshire, at Staithes, You can see the landing of the now removed rail bridge over Staithes Beck.
I don’t walk on water, but I have been to Queensferry.
That was before they built the new road bridge.