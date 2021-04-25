April 2021 Photo Challenge - Bridges and Tunnels

It’s been a while since our last photo challenge, so I thought I’d put that right.

The theme for this month is “Bridges and Tunnels”. Photos can be of any bridge or tunnel, large or small, from any angle, including the view from a bridge.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

They must be on the specified theme

They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.