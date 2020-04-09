April 2020 Photo Challenge - Happy Pictures

As most of the world seems to be in lockdown, this seems like a good opportunity to look through all your old photos and remember some happy times.

The theme for this month is just that: happy pictures. That could be a photo of a special place, a memorable event, or just something which made you laugh

The only rules for posting pictures are:

They must be on the specified theme

They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.