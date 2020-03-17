Apps to digitally sign NDA agreement

Hello,
Are there some apps to digitally sign NDA agreement on ubuntu 18?
I mean without printing agreement files, signing it manually and makinf photos of it?

Thanks!

Dont know about any apps that does this, but you have services. One of them being https://www.docusign.com/

