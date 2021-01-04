Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

posweyb: posweyb: which led me to this page which I found pleasing.

Although most of the information presented there is useful the site itself is not very accessible and the body text is really a bit too small for me to read (14px) without zooming (I tend o use 1rem as the smallest for body content) but apart from that the site is not responsive and not built to todays responsive standards (it has no responsiveness and will not work properly on mobile.)

I also notice you have no viewport meta tag in your page and without it you will be unable to use media queries for smaller screens assuming that your goal is to build a responsive site?

These days the aim is to get away from fixed width designs and allow a fluid site adapt to different dimensions more easily within the constraints of the design of course.

posweyb: posweyb: but if my lack of knowledge and my method of teaching myself frustrates you,

Where did you get that idea? I don’t see anything in my posts that reflect frustration.

I will point out your errors of course but that’s not frustration.

posweyb: posweyb: I only ask for help after I have spent a good deal of time trying on my own.

That’s a good method

It will help that if before you post your code you run it through the validators first and that will pick up errors and simple typos.

posweyb: posweyb: that at some point you have to expose yourself to other’s methods if you want to further your learning.

Yes that’s also good but please don’t be put off when someone says you are doing it all wrong because that’s why you came here to learn. Keep asking questions and I’m sure you will get there in the end