Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

Thank you for your input. I got those hex values here: That one looks like a typo on my part. As to how I am learning. I have been going through the w3schools tutorials for html and css.

I found these tutorials helpful which led me to this page which I found pleasing. It is specifically designed for others to plagiarize and learn from.

I decided to pick up ‘coding’ because of Covid. I can’t go anywhere. I only ask for help after I have spent a good deal of time trying on my own.

I learned a long time ago with other hobbies (horse husbandry and tailoring) that at some point you have to expose yourself to other’s methods if you want to further your learning.

So I come to the forum to ask for help and learn from the pros. I really appreciate your help, but if my lack of knowledge and my method of teaching myself frustrates you, please don’t feel compelled to help me. I am sure someone else will.