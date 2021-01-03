Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

Webpage:
pos Weyb and superscripted
1 at the top of the page.
I want the 1 to be formated like the word
pos Weyb in its ‘unvisited’ state.
I want to apply the following rules in the rest of its states without affecting any other links or h1 text on the page:
a:link {
"Everything else except its vertical alignment like h1 class=logo"
text-decoration:underline
}
/* visited link */
a:visited {
color: #60c0d8;
text-decoration:blink
}
/* mouse over link */
a:hover {
color: #a92d6c;
}
/* selected link */
a:active {
color: #60c0d8;
}
I know I have to ‘rename’ the pseudo links somehow to make them more specific…but I am not sure how and I don’t want the superscript 1 ‘class/id’ to affect any of the other h1 stuff on the page. Thanks in advance… I hope I am making myself clear and typed this correctly!