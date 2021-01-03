Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

Webpage: http://www.posweyb.net/

Text/Link: pos Weyb and superscripted 1 at the top of the page.

I want the 1 to be formated like the word pos Weyb in its ‘unvisited’ state.

I want to apply the following rules in the rest of its states without affecting any other links or h1 text on the page:

a:link { "Everything else except its vertical alignment like h1 class=logo" text-decoration:underline } /* visited link */ a:visited { color: #60c0d8; text-decoration:blink } /* mouse over link */ a:hover { color: #a92d6c; } /* selected link */ a:active { color: #60c0d8; }

I know I have to ‘rename’ the pseudo links somehow to make them more specific…but I am not sure how and I don’t want the superscript 1 ‘class/id’ to affect any of the other h1 stuff on the page. Thanks in advance… I hope I am making myself clear and typed this correctly!