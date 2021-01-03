Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

HTML & CSS
#1

Webpage: http://www.posweyb.net/
Text/Link: pos Weyb and superscripted 1 at the top of the page.
I want the 1 to be formated like the word pos Weyb in its ‘unvisited’ state.
I want to apply the following rules in the rest of its states without affecting any other links or h1 text on the page:

a:link {
"Everything else except its vertical alignment like h1 class=logo"
  text-decoration:underline
}

/* visited link */
a:visited {
  color: #60c0d8;
  text-decoration:blink
}

/* mouse over link */
a:hover {
  color: #a92d6c;
}

/* selected link */
a:active {
  color: #60c0d8;
}

I know I have to ‘rename’ the pseudo links somehow to make them more specific…but I am not sure how and I don’t want the superscript 1 ‘class/id’ to affect any of the other h1 stuff on the page. Thanks in advance… I hope I am making myself clear and typed this correctly!

#2

I’m not quite sure what you are asking but you should to add a class to the superscript 1 element and style it via that class.

e.g.

<a class="super" href="#exactly">1</a>

(Avoid using ids for styling as they carry more weight than classes)

a.super {
  font-family: "museo-sans-1", "museo-sans-2", sans-serif;
  font-weight: normal;
  text-shadow: 0 -1px 2px #656461;
  color: #fff;
  margin: 2px;
  line-height: 1;
  font-size: 1rem;
  text-decoration: underline;
}
/* visited link */
a.super:visited {
  color: #60c0d8;
  text-decoration: blink;
}
/* mouse over link */
a.super:hover {
  color: #a92d6c;
}
/* selected link */
a.super:active {
  color: #60c0d8;
}

Please don’t use blink as a value for the text-decoration unless you want a return to the 1990s. I believe most browsers ignore blink these days anyway.