Applying image to only the border and not the background

#1

Can this be done?

or, a better way to put it.

Can I remove all the background stuff, and keep all the border stuff?

Removing everything from the middle screen, and having everything being added to the border.

This would make the middle part white or transparent, and would have nothing applied to it.

https://jsfiddle.net/uboec2sn/

.curtain {
  max-width: 640px;
  margin: auto;
  border: 15px solid transparent;
  border-radius: 12px;
  background: #333;
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
  background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}

#2

I did that for you in this demo.

You don’t want to have white in the middle or it will show when rounding errors occur.

#3

Can this be added to just the border and not applied to the background?
https://jsfiddle.net/hL5q764f/

  background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
  background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);

Can the CSS mask property be used here?

All I would be doing is cutting out the middle so it is see through.

https://jsfiddle.net/hL5q764f/

#4

I posted the wrong jsfiddle, here is the one with the background around it.

https://jsfiddle.net/racsob9v/

#5

It looks like this now.
https://jsfiddle.net/racsob9v/

 border: 15px solid transparent;
  border-radius: 12px;
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
  background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);

I’m trying to do this.

If not CSS mask property,

Would you know if I would be able to use border-image?

Can the gradient and image be applied to the border, and not the background?

Can that be done?

#6

I think you can use border-image but preparation of the image may be quite challenging. It will need to be a PNG image to include your 20% opacity.

If using border-image, each of the 8 regions can have have a gradient.

#7

We are already doing that with the curtain effect?.

e.g.

#8

Can the middle gray / black be removed from the middle of the image?

#9

No unless you tell me why?, There is no black in my example.

What’s the difference?

What are you trying to achieve that is not shown in my demo?

#10

That’s what I was originally trying to figure out how to do and I wasn’t able to.

It would also be good to know so I know how that would be done.