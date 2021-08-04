Applying image to only the border and not the background

Can this be done?
or, a better way to put it.
Can I remove all the background stuff, and keep all the border stuff?
Removing everything from the middle screen, and having everything being added to the border.
This would make the middle part white or transparent, and would have nothing applied to it.
https://jsfiddle.net/uboec2sn/
.curtain {
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
border: 15px solid transparent;
border-radius: 12px;
background: #333;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}