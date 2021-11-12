Applying hover to only the X not the circle

How would I be able to apply the hover transition to only the X and not the circle?
How would that be done in the code? https://jsfiddle.net/c2sah0x6/
Only the X should change color on hover, not the circle.
.exit {
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
background: none;
padding: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
animation: fadeInExit 0s forwards 0s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
clip-path: circle(50%);
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit svg {
fill: red;
transition: fill 3s ease;
}
.exit:hover svg {
fill: green;
}
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)"/>
</g>
</svg>
</button>