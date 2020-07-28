Applying Front-End Logic to a Database Query

PHP
$total_per_company = array();
//query code..
//start looping through results.
$total_per_company[$data->customer] = (isset($total_per_company[$data->customer])) ? $total_per_company[$data->customer] + $data->extra_charge : $data->extra_charge;

(If you don’t understand ternary logic, it’s basically an if-then-else crushed down into a single line: (if) ? then : else; )

MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria
Sorry, but I don’t understand where this is going?

Okay. Let me see if i can abstract this a bit into a coding challenge to help you understand.

Forget everything about databases for a moment. (Yes i’m going to ask the admins to shard this post off into a new thread.)

Let’s go back to just plain PHP. No queries, no databases… just PHP and data.

Name Co Value
Joe ABC 100
Joe XYZ 2000
Sally ABC 10000
Sally XYZ 200
Brian ABC 500
Brian XYZ 7000

Here’s my data. It has granularity to the level of per-salesperson-per-customer. Here it is in Array form in PHP:

<?php
$mydata = array(array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "ABC", "value" => "100"),
array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "2000"),
array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "ABC", "value" => "10000"),
array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "200"),
array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "ABC", "value" => "500"),
array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "7000"));

$sally = 0;
$ABCCo = 0;
$sales_over_1000

foreach($mydata AS $data) {
// Code goes here.
}

echo $sally."<br>".$ABCCo."<br>".$sales_over_1000

Add code to fill the variables such that at the end of the loop:
$sally contains the total amount of sales Sally did.
$ABCCo contains the total amount of sales that ABCCo had;
and $sales_over_1000 contains the total of all sales over 1000 made by Brian.

All of the data necessary is available, and your code does not need to go anywhere outside of the loop.

So this is the data…

This is the variable definition…

and this (essentially) is the query as well as the final output?

The ‘query’ is what gave you the $mydata array.

If I equate it to your code (other thread, for anyone reading), $mydata ~= $stmt. (One is an array, the other is a PDOStatement with a waiting result array)

the foreach($mydata as $data) here equates to your while($stmt->fetch()) .

So what i’m trying to get you to see is that while looping through the results, you can accumulate variables in PHP that you can use later.

Yes that is true. I can use variables to come up with totals. I used them in a previous application I wrote like this:

<p>Total Delegates Recorded:
<b style="color: #d8342b;">

<?php
$total = $present['count'] + $absent['count'];
echo $total;
?>
Correct.

We’ve established that Sally’s sales start at 0. Because Sally doesnt get to cheat. ($sally = 0)

Inside the loop, we’re going to walk through all the data. We need to add the sales to our total;
BUT, we only want to do it if the current sale record we’re looking at ($data) belongs to Sally (if $data['name'] == "Sally").

So I would need to do the same thing to all of the salesmen?