Applying Front-End Logic to a Database Query

Okay. Let me see if i can abstract this a bit into a coding challenge to help you understand.

Forget everything about databases for a moment. (Yes i’m going to ask the admins to shard this post off into a new thread.)

Let’s go back to just plain PHP. No queries, no databases… just PHP and data.

Name Co Value Joe ABC 100 Joe XYZ 2000 Sally ABC 10000 Sally XYZ 200 Brian ABC 500 Brian XYZ 7000

Here’s my data. It has granularity to the level of per-salesperson-per-customer. Here it is in Array form in PHP:

<?php $mydata = array(array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "ABC", "value" => "100"), array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "2000"), array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "ABC", "value" => "10000"), array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "200"), array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "ABC", "value" => "500"), array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "7000")); $sally = 0; $ABCCo = 0; $sales_over_1000 foreach($mydata AS $data) { // Code goes here. } echo $sally."<br>".$ABCCo."<br>".$sales_over_1000

Add code to fill the variables such that at the end of the loop:

$sally contains the total amount of sales Sally did.

$ABCCo contains the total amount of sales that ABCCo had;

and $sales_over_1000 contains the total of all sales over 1000 made by Brian.

All of the data necessary is available, and your code does not need to go anywhere outside of the loop.