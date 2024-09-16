Applying a particular color to a combo

I have the following function which is assigning background colors to the text displayed in a table like this:

Here’s my function:

function setCSSColors(cellsInnerText, row, cellsIndex) { let x = cellsInnerText; if (x.includes("PET")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "petClass"; } else if (x.includes("VIC")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "vicClass"; } else if (x.includes("NED")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "nedClass"; } else if (x.includes("FAM")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "famClass"; } else if (x.includes("HEX")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "hexClass"; } else if (x.includes("TAMRA")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "tamraClass"; } else if (x.includes("Cy5")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "cyfiveClass"; } else if (x.includes("FAM/ZEN/IBFQ")) { row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "famComboClass"; } }

And above function is getting called from another function like this:

function colorTableCells(tableObject, pageName) { if (pageName === "pageOne") { var tables = tableObject; for (var j = 0; j < tables.length; j++) { var table = tables[j]; for (var i = 0; i < table.rows.length; i++) { if (i != 0) { var row = table.rows[i]; if (row.cells.length > 1) { var x = row.cells[1].innerText; setCSSColors(x, row, 1); } } } } } else if (pageName === "pageTwo" || pageName === "pageThree") { var table = tableObject; for (var i = 0; i < table.rows.length; i++) { if (i != 0) { var row = table.rows[i]; if (row.cells.length > 1) { let x = row.cells[2].innerText; setCSSColors(x, row, 2); } } } } }

And here are my CSS colors defined:

famClass { background: lightblue; } .famComboClass { background: #034694; } .petClass { background: red; } .nedClass { background: yellow; } .vicClass { background: lightgreen; } .hexClass { background: #40ff00; } .tamraClass { background: orange; } .cyfiveClass { background: pink; }