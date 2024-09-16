Applying a particular color to a combo

I have the following function which is assigning background colors to the text displayed in a table like this:
Here’s my function:
function setCSSColors(cellsInnerText, row, cellsIndex) {
let x = cellsInnerText;
if (x.includes("PET")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "petClass";
} else if (x.includes("VIC")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "vicClass";
} else if (x.includes("NED")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "nedClass";
} else if (x.includes("FAM")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "famClass";
} else if (x.includes("HEX")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "hexClass";
} else if (x.includes("TAMRA")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "tamraClass";
} else if (x.includes("Cy5")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "cyfiveClass";
}
else if (x.includes("FAM/ZEN/IBFQ")) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].className = "famComboClass";
}
}
And above function is getting called from another function like this:
function colorTableCells(tableObject, pageName) {
if (pageName === "pageOne") {
var tables = tableObject;
for (var j = 0; j < tables.length; j++) {
var table = tables[j];
for (var i = 0; i < table.rows.length; i++) {
if (i != 0) {
var row = table.rows[i];
if (row.cells.length > 1) {
var x = row.cells[1].innerText;
setCSSColors(x, row, 1);
}
}
}
}
} else if (pageName === "pageTwo" || pageName === "pageThree") {
var table = tableObject;
for (var i = 0; i < table.rows.length; i++) {
if (i != 0) {
var row = table.rows[i];
if (row.cells.length > 1) {
let x = row.cells[2].innerText;
setCSSColors(x, row, 2);
}
}
}
}
}
I’m trying to apply a different color to this combo FAM/ZEN/IBFQ using famComboClass CSS but it’s still adding famClass with light blue color. Any idea how can I apply a specific color to the above combo? famClass seems to be taking precedence over famClassCombo.
I’d ditch the idea at this point and instead use if all the way down, ADDING classes to the classlist rather than setting classname.
Also, assuming you use / for every class, you can make the javascript much reducable if you’re flexible on the class names:
Javascript:
function setCSSColors(cellsInnerText, row, cellsIndex) {
row.cells[cellsIndex].classList.add(...cellsInnerText.split("/"))
}
CSS:
.PET {
background-color: ...
}
.VIC {
background-color: ...
}
.PET.VIC {
background-color: ... //Only applies if BOTH are present...
}
And using getElementsByName and getElementsById instead of getElementsByTagName shouldn’t create any issues, right? As I believe I have multiple tables in pageOne and other pages and hence just getElementsByTagName might not be the best choice for me.
your function colorTableCells is expecting the first parameter to be an array. getElementById returns a single value (hence Element instead of Elements, like the other functions use). If you want to pass a single value, you’d have to change that function.
PS: getElementsById isnt a function. Which is probably why it doesnt work. An ID is supposed to be unique.