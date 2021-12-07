Apply JQuery function on a table elements which are pull by PHP

Couple of things…

First off, do you think you could indent your code? It makes it so much easier to parse at a glance. Normally, you can set up something like prettier in your editor to do this automatically. If you don’t have that set up, you can use a service like this one.

Secondly, you are redefining the same functions over and over again. You should only have one occurrence of jsFunction in a script tag at the bottom of your document. You can remove senddata as it is not being called (in our example).

Thirdly, the reason why this isn’t working as expected is that every select element has an ID of qty . You need to change this. Can’t you use a class instead?

Please make the changes I suggest above, then post the updated HTML and I’ll show you how to make it work as desired.