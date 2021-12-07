Apply JQuery function on a table elements which are pull by PHP

I have question re looping jQuery function on table elements which are pulled by PHP from Server. I wanted to click on a picture to trigger jQuery from 10 items pulled from server but jQuery is only functioning on one item. Any idea how can I loop through this given all elements have same ID because of PHP

<td><p>Qty <span><?php echo $cartitem ['cart_qty'] ?></span></p></td>
<td><img src="view/cart_delete.png" width="20px" height="20px" id="delete" style=padding: 100px;/></td>


	<td>
	<img  onClick="jsfunction()" src="view/cart_update.png" width="20px" height="20px"style=padding: 50px;/>
	</td>
	
	<td >
	<select style=display:none  name="qty" id="qty" onChange="senddata()">
	<?php for($x =1; $x<=15; $x++) { echo "<option> $x </option>" ;}  ?>
	</select>
	</td>
	
</tbody>

</table>
	<script>
function jsfunction() { 
$("#qty").show();}
</script>
	<script>
	function senddata() {
	
	alert("hello");
	}
	
	</script>
</form>
<?php } ?>
<?php echo $cartitem ['cart_prod_name'] ?>
IDs should be unique to a page. This is something you probably want to fix.

Otherwise, if you can post the HTML which the PHP generates and the relevant JS (so that I can recreate your problem on my machine), I don’t mind taking a look.