Application based "FATAL Error" Message if executed from application folder

Hi,

This is part of academic testing. I have got a php file: functions.php. The code is given below:

<?php //require_once('html_functions2.php'); $dbhost = '127.0.0.1'; $dbname = 'CS4331-TOY-APPLICATION'; $dbuser = 'root'; $dbpass = 'test'; $connection = new mysqli($dbhost, $dbuser, $dbpass, $dbname); if ($connection->connect_error) { die("Fatal Error"); } else echo 'Connected successfully'; function queryMysql($query) { global $connection; $result = $connection->query($query); if (!$result) { die("Fatal Error"); } return $result; } function destroySession() { $_SESSION = array(); if (session_id() != "" || isset($_COOKIE[session_name()])) setcookie(session_name(), '', time()-2592000, '/'); session_destroy(); } function checkIfLoggedIn() { $loggedin = FALSE; if (isset($_SESSION['user'])) $loggedin = TRUE; return $loggedin; } function checkIfAdmin() { $isadmin = FALSE; if (isset($_SESSION['is_admin']) && $_SESSION['is_admin'] == 1) $isadmin = TRUE; return $isadmin; } function _make_url_clickable_cb($matches) { $ret = ''; $url = $matches[2]; if ( empty($url) ) return $matches[0]; if ( in_array(substr($url, -1), array('.', ',', ';', ':')) === true ) { $ret = substr($url, -1); $url = substr($url, 0, strlen($url)-1); } return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"$url\" rel=\"nofollow\">$url</a>" . $ret; } function _make_web_ftp_clickable_cb($matches) { $ret = ''; $dest = $matches[2]; $dest = 'http://' . $dest; if ( empty($dest) ) return $matches[0]; if ( in_array(substr($dest, -1), array('.', ',', ';', ':')) === true ) { $ret = substr($dest, -1); $dest = substr($dest, 0, strlen($dest)-1); } return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"$dest\" rel=\"nofollow\">$dest</a>" . $ret; } function _make_email_clickable_cb($matches) { $email = $matches[2] . '@' . $matches[3]; return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"mailto:$email\">$email</a>"; } function make_clickable($ret) { $ret = ' ' . $ret; $ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])([\w]+?://[\w\\x80-\\xff\#$%&~/.\-;:=,?@\[\]+]*)#is', '_make_url_clickable_cb', $ret); $ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])((www|ftp)\.[\w\\x80-\\xff\#$%&~/.\-;:=,?@\[\]+]*)#is', '_make_web_ftp_clickable_cb', $ret); $ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])([.0-9a-z_+-]+)@(([0-9a-z-]+\.)+[0-9a-z]{2,})#i', '_make_email_clickable_cb', $ret); $ret = preg_replace("#(<a( [^>]+?>|>))<a [^>]+?>([^>]+?)</a></a>#i", "$1$3</a>", $ret); $ret = trim($ret); return $ret; }

The code does not have terminating “?>” which are part of Php syntax. I have to run it from a folder:

CST.

If I use the link:

http://localhost/CST/functions.php

I am getting the message:

Fatal Error, because it does not recognize password.

My nginx server message is:

2019/11/14 15:01:42 [error] 1150#1150: *30 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Warning: mysqli::__construct(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user ‘root’@‘localhost’ (using password: NO) in /var/www/html/CST/functions.php on line 10” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /CST/functions.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”

CST folder also contains CSS and images folder.

However, when I am invoking it in a normal style like:

http://localhost/functions.php

I am getting the message “Connected successfully”

The reason might be the password problem. Why its not recognizing the password when functions.php invoked from the application folder.

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.