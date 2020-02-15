Application based "FATAL Error" Message if executed from application folder

Hi,
This is part of academic testing. I have got a php file: functions.php. The code is given below:
<?php
//require_once('html_functions2.php');
$dbhost = '127.0.0.1';
$dbname = 'CS4331-TOY-APPLICATION';
$dbuser = 'root';
$dbpass = 'test';
$connection = new mysqli($dbhost, $dbuser, $dbpass, $dbname);
if ($connection->connect_error) {
die("Fatal Error");
}
else
echo 'Connected successfully';
function queryMysql($query)
{
global $connection;
$result = $connection->query($query);
if (!$result) {
die("Fatal Error");
}
return $result;
}
function destroySession()
{
$_SESSION = array();
if (session_id() != "" || isset($_COOKIE[session_name()]))
setcookie(session_name(), '', time()-2592000, '/');
session_destroy();
}
function checkIfLoggedIn()
{
$loggedin = FALSE;
if (isset($_SESSION['user']))
$loggedin = TRUE;
return $loggedin;
}
function checkIfAdmin()
{
$isadmin = FALSE;
if (isset($_SESSION['is_admin']) && $_SESSION['is_admin'] == 1)
$isadmin = TRUE;
return $isadmin;
}
function _make_url_clickable_cb($matches) {
$ret = '';
$url = $matches[2];
if ( empty($url) )
return $matches[0];
if ( in_array(substr($url, -1), array('.', ',', ';', ':')) === true ) {
$ret = substr($url, -1);
$url = substr($url, 0, strlen($url)-1);
}
return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"$url\" rel=\"nofollow\">$url</a>" . $ret;
}
function _make_web_ftp_clickable_cb($matches) {
$ret = '';
$dest = $matches[2];
$dest = 'http://' . $dest;
if ( empty($dest) )
return $matches[0];
if ( in_array(substr($dest, -1), array('.', ',', ';', ':')) === true ) {
$ret = substr($dest, -1);
$dest = substr($dest, 0, strlen($dest)-1);
}
return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"$dest\" rel=\"nofollow\">$dest</a>" . $ret;
}
function _make_email_clickable_cb($matches) {
$email = $matches[2] . '@' . $matches[3];
return $matches[1] . "<a href=\"mailto:$email\">$email</a>";
}
function make_clickable($ret) {
$ret = ' ' . $ret;
$ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])([\w]+?://[\w\\x80-\\xff\#$%&~/.\-;:=,?@\[\]+]*)#is', '_make_url_clickable_cb', $ret);
$ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])((www|ftp)\.[\w\\x80-\\xff\#$%&~/.\-;:=,?@\[\]+]*)#is', '_make_web_ftp_clickable_cb', $ret);
$ret = preg_replace_callback('#([\s>])([.0-9a-z_+-]+)@(([0-9a-z-]+\.)+[0-9a-z]{2,})#i', '_make_email_clickable_cb', $ret);
$ret = preg_replace("#(<a( [^>]+?>|>))<a [^>]+?>([^>]+?)</a></a>#i", "$1$3</a>", $ret);
$ret = trim($ret);
return $ret;
}
The code does not have terminating “?>” which are part of Php syntax. I have to run it from a folder:
CST.
If I use the link:
http://localhost/CST/functions.php
I am getting the message:
Fatal Error, because it does not recognize password.
My nginx server message is:
2019/11/14 15:01:42 [error] 1150#1150: *30 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Warning: mysqli::__construct(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user ‘root’@‘localhost’ (using password: NO) in /var/www/html/CST/functions.php on line 10” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /CST/functions.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”
CST folder also contains CSS and images folder.
However, when I am invoking it in a normal style like:
http://localhost/functions.php
I am getting the message “Connected successfully”
The reason might be the password problem. Why its not recognizing the password when functions.php invoked from the application folder.
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.