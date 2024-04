Hi,

Does anyone know how to bypass the iPhone Safari 5MB Web cache limit?

Game tested on iPad (9th gen) and works without issues.

You can play the current stable build below:

https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v

You can view/download the entire source code project below:

https://bitbucket.org/jesseleepalser/t-crisis_v_firefox_110percent_ai/src/main/

Any help would be greatly appreciated, thanks!

Jesse