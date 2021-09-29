Appending HTML into the body causes a mobile "burger" menu not to work

Well not quite, actually it just replaces the element’s children with new children from parsing the HTML string… consider this:
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button id="my-button">Click me</button>
`
const button = document.getElementById('my-button')
button.addEventListener('click', () => {
console.log('clicked', button.id)
})
button.click() // Logs "clicked my-button"
console.log(button.parentElement) // Logs "<body></body>"
// Now set the inner HTML again
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button id="my-button">Click me</button>
`
button.click() // Still logs "clicked my-button"
console.log(button.parentElement) // Now logs "null"
As you can see, the original button element still exists – as does the event listener – it just isn’t attached to the body any more. Even though the new markup happens to be the same as the original one, setting the
innerHTML always creates a whole new element tree… and normally the old detached children will get garbage collected and effectively be destroyed.
And if we now click the “new” button, nothing will happen as it doesn’t have any event listeners added yet:
const newButton = document.getElementById('my-button')
newButton.click() // Logs nothing
console.log(button === newButton) // Logs "false"