Appending HTML into the body causes a mobile "burger" menu not to work

My logging in Google Chrome 94.0.4606.61 (official build) (64-bit) in Windows 10 home is different; here is the full trace:
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button id="my-button">Click me</button>
`
‘\n Click me\n’
const button = document.getElementById('my-button')
undefined
button.addEventListener('click', () => {
console.log('clicked', button.id)
})
undefined
button.click() // Logs "clicked my-button"
undefined
console.log(button.parentElement) // Logs "<body></body>"
undefined
// Now set the inner HTML again
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button id="my-button">Click me</button>
`
‘\n Click me\n’
button.click() // Still logs "clicked my-button"
undefined
console.log(button.parentElement) // Now logs "null"
undefined
const newButton = document.getElementById('my-button')
undefined
newButton.click() // Logs nothing
undefined
console.log(button === newButton) // Logs "false"
undefined
If the
innerHTML property makes the worked-on DOM tree content to be copy-pasted into a new DOM tree and the new DOM tree lacks connection to the JavaScript of the previous DOM tree (I still miss why even do such a thing) than the naming of the property was misleading and instead
innerHTML it probably should have been something like
innerHTMLOfACopyPastedCurrentDomIntoANewOneStrippedOfAnyJS.
Am I missing something?