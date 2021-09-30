Appending HTML into the body causes a mobile "burger" menu not to work

I have a MediaWiki website and I load the following JavaScript code in all its webpages via the standard MediaWiki file for custom JavaScript:

newHTML = document.querySelector("body"); newHTML.innerHTML +=` <!-- --> `;

Loading this code makes the mobile burger menu of the website not to work:

Clicking on the menu won’t initiate a modal with menu links and there is no error in the browser console regarding this problem.

How would you suggest to handle that situation?