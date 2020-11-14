Appending classes to a CSS framework

I was hoping maybe someone knows an obscure, seldom use technique or hack, if not at least confirm if this is even possible to do with plain CSS.
Say you had a style pre constructed CSS framework ( or simple style sheet , whichever is easier to visualize ). You cannot edit the original file!
Is there way to append /inherit rules from the framework in a subsequent stylesheet.
EXAMPLE:
if the framework contained the following:
.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
flex-grow: 1;
flex-shrink: 1;
}
.cols-1{
flex-basis: 8.333%
background: cyan;
}
.cols-2{
flex-basis: 16.67%
background: orange;
}
.cols-3{
flex-basis: 25%
background: pink;
}
.cols-4{
flex-basis: 33.3333%
background: tan;
}
.cols-5{
flex-basis: 41.67%
background: blue;
}
.cols-6{
flex-basis: 50%
background: gray;
}
and my custom style sheet would reference selector/declaration pair definitions in that sort of like:
.main-content,.side-bar
(.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
flex-grow: 1;
flex-shrink: 1;
}) /*** .main-content and .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/
.main-content,(
.cols-6{
flex-basis: 50%
background: gray;
})/*** .main-content is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/
.main-content,(
.cols-3{
flex-basis: 25%
background: pink;
})/*** .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/
BTW, I dont mean would re-write the declaration over in the custom stylesheet; I mean that, for example,
.main-content would inherit all the properties declared in those instances in the framework CSS. Hopefully that makes sense.
As always, I appreciate any insights shared.