Appending classes to a CSS framework

I was hoping maybe someone knows an obscure, seldom use technique or hack, if not at least confirm if this is even possible to do with plain CSS.

Say you had a style pre constructed CSS framework ( or simple style sheet , whichever is easier to visualize ). You cannot edit the original file!

Is there way to append /inherit rules from the framework in a subsequent stylesheet.

EXAMPLE:

if the framework contained the following:

.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 { flex-grow: 1; flex-shrink: 1; } .cols-1{ flex-basis: 8.333% background: cyan; } .cols-2{ flex-basis: 16.67% background: orange; } .cols-3{ flex-basis: 25% background: pink; } .cols-4{ flex-basis: 33.3333% background: tan; } .cols-5{ flex-basis: 41.67% background: blue; } .cols-6{ flex-basis: 50% background: gray; }

and my custom style sheet would reference selector/declaration pair definitions in that sort of like:

.main-content,.side-bar (.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 { flex-grow: 1; flex-shrink: 1; }) /*** .main-content and .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/ .main-content,( .cols-6{ flex-basis: 50% background: gray; })/*** .main-content is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/ .main-content,( .cols-3{ flex-basis: 25% background: pink; })/*** .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector to those rules **/

BTW, I dont mean would re-write the declaration over in the custom stylesheet; I mean that, for example, .main-content would inherit all the properties declared in those instances in the framework CSS. Hopefully that makes sense.

As always, I appreciate any insights shared.