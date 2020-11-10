Appending classes to a CSS framework

I was hoping maybe someone knows an obscure, seldom use technique or hack, if not at least confirm if this is even possible to do with plain CSS.

Say you had a style pre constructed CSS framework ( or simple style sheet , whichever is easier to visualize ). You cannot edit the original file!

Is there way to append /inherit rules from the framework in a subsequent stylesheet.

EXAMPLE:
if the framework contained the following:

.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
 	flex-grow: 1;
 	flex-shrink: 1;
 }

.cols-1{
 	flex-basis:  8.333%
 	background: cyan;
}

.cols-2{
 	flex-basis: 16.67%
 	background: orange;
}
.cols-3{
 	flex-basis: 25%
 	background: pink;
}
.cols-4{
 	flex-basis: 33.3333%
 	background: tan;
}
.cols-5{
 	flex-basis: 41.67%
 	background: blue;
}
.cols-6{
 	flex-basis: 50%
 	background: gray;
}

and my custom style sheet would reference selector/declaration pair definitions in that sort of like:

.main-content,.side-bar
(.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
 	flex-grow: 1;
 	flex-shrink: 1;
 }) /*** .main-content and .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework  document and added the selector  to those rules **/


.main-content,(
.cols-6{
 	flex-basis: 50%
 	background: gray;
})/*** .main-content  is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector  to those rules **/



.main-content,(
.cols-3{
 	flex-basis: 25%
 	background: pink;
})/*** .side-bar is  treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector  to those rules **/

BTW, I dont mean would re-write the declaration over in the custom stylesheet; I mean that, for example, .main-content would inherit all the properties declared in those instances in the framework CSS. Hopefully that makes sense.

As always, I appreciate any insights shared. :slight_smile: