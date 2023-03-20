Append with focus textbox and delete dynamic

I am trying to create the append and delete input in jquery, my code is working perfectly but as I delete any input and try to again append the box it not working properly, and also autofocus in appended input not working.
I want to create as change the input value it will auto jump to the next box.
My code working fine but as I delete any row from that time it not working properly.
Please help How me achieve the goal and fix this issue permanently.
let input_inx = 0;
function init_input_focus() {
$("div#input_body input").change(function() {
if ($(this).attr("name") == "col1[]") {
$("b#total_row").text($("div#input_body").children().length + 1)
$("div#input_body").append(`
<div class="row mt-1" id="1">
<div class="col-md-2">
<input type="text" name="col0[]" onfocus="select();" />
</div>
<div class="col-md-3">
<input type="text" name="col1[]" onfocus="select();" />
</div>
<div class="col-md-1">
<button id="submit" onclick="removeRow(this ,event)" >Remove</button>
</div>
</div>
`);
init_input_focus()
}
input_inx++;
$("div#input_body input").eq(input_inx).focus();
})
}
function removeRow(ele, event) {
$(ele).parent().parent().remove();
input_inx--;
}
init_input_focus()