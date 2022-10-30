Append table tr n times in jquery

I am trying to create dynamic tr inside the table based on function supplied (n) numbers.

but I don’t have an idea and am not able to make logic of how I do this. I am trying to make this whole today but the expected output not comes.

I want if I call newTR(5) then it will append 5 times tr in table > tbody also the serial number set with tr in id like; <tr id="${count+1}">

please help how me create this function in jQuery function and HTML

<table id="my_table"> <tbody></tbody> </table>

function newTR(number) { var count = 1; $("table#my_table > tbody").append(` <tr id="${count+1}"> <td>1</td> <td>2</td> <td>3</td> <td>4</td> </tr> `) }

call to function: newTR(5)

expected output: