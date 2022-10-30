Append table tr n times in jquery

I am trying to create dynamic tr inside the table based on function supplied (n) numbers.
but I don’t have an idea and am not able to make logic of how I do this. I am trying to make this whole today but the expected output not comes.
I want if I call
newTR(5) then it will append 5 times tr in
table > tbody also the serial number set with
tr in
id like;
<tr id="${count+1}">
please help how me create this function in jQuery function and HTML
<table id="my_table">
<tbody></tbody>
</table>
function newTR(number) {
var count = 1;
$("table#my_table > tbody").append(`
<tr id="${count+1}">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
`)
}
call to function:
newTR(5)
expected output:
<table id="my_table">
<body>
<tr id="1">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
<tr id="2">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
<tr id="3">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
<tr id="4">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
<tr id="5">
<td>1</td>
<td>2</td>
<td>3</td>
<td>4</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>