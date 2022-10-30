Append table tr n times in jquery

I am trying to create dynamic tr inside the table based on function supplied (n) numbers.
but I don’t have an idea and am not able to make logic of how I do this. I am trying to make this whole today but the expected output not comes.
I want if I call newTR(5) then it will append 5 times tr in table > tbody also the serial number set with tr in id like; <tr id="${count+1}">

please help how me create this function in jQuery function and HTML

<table id="my_table">
   <tbody></tbody>
</table>

function newTR(number) {
  var count = 1;
  $("table#my_table > tbody").append(`
      <tr id="${count+1}">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
  `)
}

call to function: newTR(5)

expected output:

<table id="my_table">
   <body>
     <tr id="1">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
      <tr id="2">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
     <tr id="3">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
     <tr id="4">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
      <tr id="5">
           <td>1</td>
           <td>2</td>
           <td>3</td>
           <td>4</td>
      </tr>
   </tbody>
</table>
You need a loop

function newTR(count) {
  for(let i=0; i < count; i++) {
     $("table#my_table > tbody").append(`
         <tr id="${i+1}">
              <td>1</td>
              <td>2</td>
              <td>3</td>
              <td>4</td>
         </tr>
     `)
   }
}