App for tracking weeks passed in an average lifespan

Below is and chart in which each box corresponds to one week in an average 88-year lifespan, and every filled-in box is one that’s already been lived. This idea came from an article that I will link to down below.

I’m super confident that I can build out these boxes in HTML and CSS, however I’m wondering how I would automate this process with JavaScript so that every passing week from the date of my birth would automatically swap out the image of the next blank box for one that is filled-in.

Any thoughts on this?

0_80Lkp0OvZ1qevgj2
0_80Lkp0OvZ1qevgj2700×1182 80.4 KB

Here’s the inspiration for this project

So what I would do is:
1: Render the field of empty boxes with HTML
2: Have Javascript figure out the number of weeks since my birth. Ignoring leap-seconds, this is a simple calculation of the number of seconds between now and a fixed date, both of which can be rendered as a timestamp , and then dividing by 604800, and probably flooring the result (or rounding, take your pick)
3: For i = 0, i < number of weeks, i++, color in a box. (The mechanism for doing this depends a little bit on whether you use images or CSS, so… probably best to make a design decision there first!