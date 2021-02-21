App for tracking weeks passed in an average lifespan

Below is and chart in which each box corresponds to one week in an average 88-year lifespan, and every filled-in box is one that’s already been lived. This idea came from an article that I will link to down below.

I’m super confident that I can build out these boxes in HTML and CSS, however I’m wondering how I would automate this process with JavaScript so that every passing week from the date of my birth would automatically swap out the image of the next blank box for one that is filled-in.

Any thoughts on this?

Here’s the inspiration for this project